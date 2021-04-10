How Much Are Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Cars.com Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, James Rogers, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$154k worth of shares at a price of US$13.93 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$13.68. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.00k shares worth US$113k. But insiders sold 14.41k shares worth US$183k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Cars.com than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CARS Insider Trading Volume April 10th 2021

Insiders at Cars.com Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Cars.com shares over the last three months. In total, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary James Rogers sold US$154k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Independent Director Bryan Wiener bought US$11k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cars.com insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cars.com Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Cars.com stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cars.com and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

