How Much Are AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AppHarvest

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Robert Laikin, sold US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$24.01 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.11. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Laikin. Notably Robert Laikin was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$4.1m worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 412.50k shares worth US$4.1m. But they sold 162.50k shares for US$3.8m. Overall, AppHarvest insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:APPH Insider Trading Volume May 1st 2021

AppHarvest Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at AppHarvest. In total, Independent Director Robert Laikin sold US$3.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does AppHarvest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AppHarvest insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about US$354m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The AppHarvest Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold AppHarvest shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AppHarvest. For example, AppHarvest has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

