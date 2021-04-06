How Much Are Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Anthony Quinn for US$784k worth of shares, at about US$4.75 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.38), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:AGLE Insider Trading Volume April 6th 2021

Does Aeglea BioTherapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$4.9m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aeglea BioTherapeutics Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

