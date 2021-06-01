How Much Are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Executive Chairman, James McCann, sold US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$28.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$30.47. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.5% of James McCann's holding.

In the last year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FLWS Insider Trading Volume June 1st 2021

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$105k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders own about US$945m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

