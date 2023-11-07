How Much Apartment Can You Afford on One Income?

Renting an apartment on one income can be challenging in many areas of the U.S., but considering that 65% of respondents in a recent GOBankingRates survey said they live in a single-income household, many Americans certainly deal with this.

The good news is, with careful planning, it’s possible to find an apartment that doesn’t put too much strain on your budget — although that might require roommates.

To figure out how much apartment you can afford on one income, there are some rules of thumb you can follow. Some advise keeping rent below 30% of your gross income, which is also sometimes calculated as your annual income being at least 40 times the monthly rent (both lead to the same ratios).

However, considering that renters also often have to pay utilities, along with all the other expenses that come with everyday life — like car payments and groceries — you might want to stay far below that number. Plus, taxes can be very different from place to place, so a more risk-averse approach could be to focus on your net income.

“One’s monthly rent, whether stemming from a single or multiple income sources, ought not to exceed 30% of their net earnings. However, in the current climate of economic inflation, a disturbing trend has emerged, with individuals finding themselves allocating close to 50% of their hard-earned income toward housing expenses,” said Armstead Jones, strategic real estate advisor at PropertyCashin.

Mike Riso, strategic real estate advisor at Real Estate Bees, takes an even more conservative approach, saying that your rent should not exceed 25% of your take-home pay. So if you end up netting $4,000 per month, your monthly rent should not exceed $1,000.

Also, consider the initial move-in costs. For example, many renters have to pay the equivalent of three months rent upfront when signing a lease, based on paying rent for the first month, last month and security deposit, said Erin Sykes, chief economist, real estate advisor and agent at Nest Seekers International.

Some markets also have a hefty broker fee. “In NYC, expect to pay a 15% broker fee as the tenant in addition to the three months up front,” said Sykes.



So, you want to make sure you have enough savings to cover these initial rental costs, some of which you won’t recoup down the road, like the broker’s fee. Clearly, that can be financially challenging, so here are a couple options to consider to alleviate the one-income burden.

Consider Roommates

In order to afford the upfront fees and keep your rent at a reasonable proportion to your net income, you might need roommates if you’re trying to rent on one income.

“If you are spending more than 30% on rent, you should give serious consideration to a roommate,” said Riso. “A roommate slashes your overhead by 50% of all costs — rent, utilities, insurance, etc.”

Certain utilities might be somewhat higher overall due to more usage with roommates. But your internet bill, for example, could potentially be cut in half.

Still, finding a roommate you trust and get along with is important.

“If you are looking to take on roommates, it’s critical that their lifestyle aligns with yours. Do you both work early hours? Late hours? Eat healthily? Clean regularly? It’s one thing to save money by living with a roommate, but not if it’s detrimental to your mental or physical health,” said Sykes.

Also, keep in mind that even though a roommate can help with bills, you’re also taking a financial risk with them, so you want to make sure they’re financially reliable.

“Should your co-tenants cease their rental contributions, the onus falls upon you to shoulder the financial responsibility and ensure that the landlord is not compelled to initiate legal action,” said Jones.

Consider Location

In addition to considering roommates, remember that rent can vary significantly by location, even within the same city. However, sometimes moving farther away from your job to save on rent is outweighed by additional commuting costs, whereas living in a city center might mean you can avoid leasing a car.

“It’s important to compare/contrast commuting expenses with the higher price of convenience. To do so, calculate the costs of a car payment vs. rail passes or car service bills,” said Sykes.

Some areas of the country also have higher rent than others, but that doesn’t mean you should use that as permission to stretch your budget too far.

“Major cities such as NYC, San Francisco and Los Angeles are the best examples of cities where you might expect to spend more of your dollars on rent, but those are also cities you should strongly consider a roommate situation,” said Riso. “As for whether it is ‘acceptable’ to pay more rent in these areas, the answer is no. You should still not spend more than 25% on rent. Typically, these areas also have higher wages than more suburban and rural areas, but no matter where you are located, the rule is the same.”

Overall, renting an apartment on one income can be challenging. However, if you get roommates or are willing to make some sacrifices, like forgoing in-unit laundry or renting a smaller space, then you might be able to make things work. While your living space is important, you don’t want your rental choices to make the rest of your life hard due to financial stress.

“Every case is different, but just keep in mind to set yourself up for success in all you do and avoid giving away too much of your income on rent,” said Riso.

