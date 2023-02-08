How Much a VIP Super Bowl Weekend Would Cost You

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, on Feb. 12. If you want to attend, there are still tickets, but you had better be prepared to spend a lot of money. And if you want to have the “ultimate” experience, buckle up.

This year, the average price for a regular ticket is $8,660, according to SeatGeek as of Feb. 7. That makes the cheapest ticket cost $5,512 and the most expensive $43,924. On Feb. 7, Ticketmaster had the cheapest one — $4,500 for section 448, row 13 — and the most expensive — $50,000 for section 108, row 19. And that’s without taxes.

“As expected, we’re seeing high demand for this year’s game in Glendale,” said Chris Leyden, SeatGeek director of consumer strategy. “This year’s game is still one of the most in-demand Super Bowls in history.”

Now, if you can afford it, you also can buy VIP packages, but that’s a completely different ballgame.

Let’s take a look at a few of them and what they will get you.

Roadtrips

Sports travel company Roadtrips offers several VIP packages, which start at $11,365 and go up from there, depending on the type of accommodation and ticket you pick.

The packages include hotel in the Phoenix area, preferred tickets to the Super Bowl, in-city hosts, admission to a VIP tailgate party on game day, admission to the NFL fan experience, round-trip stadium transfers on game day, personalized itinerary, commemorative gift package, and $250 food and beverage credit for certain hotels.

“However, you can completely customize your package with premium hospitality, extra nights, VIP parties and events, room upgrades and other add-ons to make your experience perfect for you,” according to the brochure.

On Location

On Location, which partners with Ticketmaster, offers several VIP packages, but most of them were already sold out on Feb. 7.

There are a couple available, however, which are “curated” experience packages and include “your ticket for official access, the closest pregame parties and the best seats with exact seat locations guaranteed,” according to the website.

Here are a couple of options:

Touchdown Club

This includes an open-air pregame party, all-inclusive menu, open bar, “NFL legend” appearances, a performance by Sheryl Crow and other interactive activities.

The cheapest ticket — for section 450, row 21 — for this is $5,525, which comes to $6,353.75 with the service fee, according to On Location. The most expensive one — at section 237, row 3 — costs $13,600 ($15,640 with the service fee).

Champions Club

This package includes “great views and memorable moments,” open-air pregame party, all-inclusive menu, premium open bar, in-stadium club access (200-level seats only), “NFL legend” appearances, a performance by Sheryl Crow and interactive activities.

The cheapest ticket — for section 137, row 35 — is $5,525 ($6,353.75 with the service fee), according to On Location. The most expensive one — at section 237, row 3 — costs $13,600 ($15,640 with the service fee).

VIP Team Packages

These packages start at $5,526 and go up to $13,601 — before fees. They include open-air pregame party, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, live entertainment, elevated tailgate fare, full open bar and interactive activities

In addition, if you want to include a three-night accommodation at an “official Eagles fan hotel,” that will cost you at least $14,200 per person.

For a same-day charter, which includes airfare from Philadelphia to Phoenix, prices start at $9,445 per person. As of Feb. 7, there were fewer than 15 tickets available for this package.

On Location Ultimate Experience Package

This includes a three-night stay at the official On Location hotel, a ticket, pre-game parties, round-trip game day transportation and a Lombardi Trophy photo opportunity. This package starts at $11,645 per person (with four guests per room occupancy).

