How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

December 24, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It’s a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement.

Unfortunately, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors — especially where you plan to live in retirement.

That’s because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won’t be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.: an individual’s spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the “comfortable” aspect of retirement.

Here’s an alphabetical look at the cost to retire comfortably in every state.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Total expenditures: $50,995
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,749
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,744

Alaska welcomes visitors on the Alaska Highway at the Alaskan border,Alaska,USA.

Alaska

  • Total expenditures: $72,446
  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,111
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,557

Arizona-welcome-sign-iStock-887749828 (3)

Arizona

  • Total expenditures: $61,923
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,481
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $77,404

Arkansas

  • Total expenditures: $52,094
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,024
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,118
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

California

  • Total expenditures: $80,772
  • 20% comfort buffer: $20,193
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,965
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Total expenditures: $60,593
  • 20% comfort buffer: $15,148
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,742
District of Columbia

District of Columbia

  • Total expenditures: $86,554
  • 20% comfort buffer: $21,638
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $108,192

Middletown, Connecticut, USA - October 28, 2017: Daytime view of College Row on the campus of Wesleyan University along High Street.

Connecticut

  • Total expenditures: $66,144
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,536
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,680
Welcome to Delaware road sign stock photo

Delaware

  • Total expenditures: $59,726
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,932
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,657
Aerial view of the hotels along the coast of South Florida.

Florida

  • Total expenditures: $58,917
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,729
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $73,646
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

Georgia

  • Total expenditures: $51,631
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,908
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,539
Hawaii-Honolulu

Hawaii

  • Total expenditures: $104,940
  • 20% comfort buffer: $26,235
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $131,175

Lewistone Idaho USA Cityscape and the Snake River in Summer.

Idaho

  • Total expenditures: $57,355
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,339
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,694
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Total expenditures: $53,250
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,313
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Total expenditures: $52,903
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,226
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,129
Iowa

Iowa

  • Total expenditures: $51,978
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,995
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,973
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • Total expenditures: $50,417
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,604
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,022

10966, Cities, Horizontal, Louisville, States, kentucky

Kentucky

  • Total expenditures: $54,638
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,660
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,298
Baton Rouge Lousiana

Louisiana

  • Total expenditures: $53,308
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,327
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,635
South Portland, Maine, USA with the Portland Breakwater Light at dawn.

Maine

  • Total expenditures: $65,045
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,261
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,307
Baltimore Maryland

Maryland

  • Total expenditures: $69,786
  • 20% comfort buffer: $17,447
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $87,233
Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Massachusetts

  • Total expenditures: $82,738
  • 20% comfort buffer: $20,684
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $103,422

Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

Michigan

  • Total expenditures: $53,250
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,313
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563
Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

Minnesota

  • Total expenditures: $55,274,01
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,818.50
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,092.51
Mississippi

Mississippi

  • Total expenditures: $49,723
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,431
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,154
Missouri interest rates

Missouri

  • Total expenditures: $51,978
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,995
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,973
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Total expenditures: $59,553
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,888
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,441

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground (including a reflective waterway / lagoon.

Nebraska

  • Total expenditures: $52,788
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,197
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,985
Entrance greeting sign on the highway border between Nevada and Arizona state USA.

Nevada

  • Total expenditures: $58,801
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,700
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $73,501
New-Hampshire-Dover

New Hampshire

  • Total expenditures: $66,259
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,565
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,824
New Jersey

New Jersey

  • Total expenditures: $64,583
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,146
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,728
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Total expenditures: $54,407
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,602
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,008

Statue of Liberty n New York stock photo

New York

  • Total expenditures: $73,198
  • 20% comfort buffer: $18,299
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $91,497
Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

North Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $55,390
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,847
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,237
North Dakota

North Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $55,505
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,876
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,382
Ohio-freeway-sign-iStock-530733777

Ohio

  • Total expenditures: $52,846
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,211
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,057
US Route 66, Oklahoma - July 7, 2014: Oklahoma Route 66 Sign along the historic Route 66 in the State of Oklahoma, USA.

Oklahoma

  • Total expenditures: $50,244
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,561
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,805
Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

Oregon

  • Total expenditures: $67,185
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,796
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,981

homes in Mount Washington neighborhood in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

  • Total expenditures: $56,083
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,021
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,104
View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Rhode Island

  • Total expenditures: $64,641
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,160
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,801
South-Carolina

South Carolina

  • Total expenditures: $55,737
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,934
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,671
South Dakota

South Dakota

  • Total expenditures: $54,002
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,501
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,503
Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

Tennessee

  • Total expenditures: $52,267
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,067
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,334

Texas

Texas

  • Total expenditures: $53,713
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,428
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,141
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city.

Utah

  • Total expenditures: $59,379
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,845
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,224
Vermont-freeway-sign-iStock-1252188979

Vermont

  • Total expenditures: $66,838
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,709
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,547
Virginia plate

Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $59,321
  • 20% comfort buffer: $14,830
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,152

Seattle-Washington

Washington

  • Total expenditures: $66,780
  • 20% comfort buffer: $16,695
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,475
View of the downtown area of Morgantown WV and campus of West Virginia University.

West Virginia

  • Total expenditures: $51,631
  • 20% comfort buffer: $12,908
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,539
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Total expenditures: $54,985
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,746
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,731
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Total expenditures: $53,250
  • 20% comfort buffer: $13,313
  • Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563

Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Oct. 24, 2023.

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
