How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It’s a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement.

Unfortunately, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors — especially where you plan to live in retirement.

That’s because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won’t be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.

To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.: an individual’s spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the “comfortable” aspect of retirement.

Here’s an alphabetical look at the cost to retire comfortably in every state.

Alabama

Total expenditures: $50,995

$50,995 20% comfort buffer: $12,749

$12,749 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,744

Alaska

Total expenditures: $72,446

$72,446 20% comfort buffer: $18,111

$18,111 Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,557

Arizona

Total expenditures: $61,923

20% comfort buffer: $15,481

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $77,404

Arkansas

Total expenditures: $52,094

20% comfort buffer: $13,024

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,118

California

Total expenditures: $80,772

20% comfort buffer: $20,193

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,965

Colorado

Total expenditures: $60,593

20% comfort buffer: $15,148

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,742

District of Columbia

Total expenditures: $86,554

20% comfort buffer: $21,638

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $108,192

Connecticut

Total expenditures: $66,144

20% comfort buffer: $16,536

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,680

Delaware

Total expenditures: $59,726

20% comfort buffer: $14,932

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,657

Florida

Total expenditures: $58,917

20% comfort buffer: $14,729

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $73,646

Georgia

Total expenditures: $51,631

20% comfort buffer: $12,908

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,539

Hawaii

Total expenditures: $104,940

20% comfort buffer: $26,235

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $131,175

Idaho

Total expenditures: $57,355

20% comfort buffer: $14,339

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,694

Illinois

Total expenditures: $53,250

20% comfort buffer: $13,313

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563

Indiana

Total expenditures: $52,903

20% comfort buffer: $13,226

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,129

Iowa

Total expenditures: $51,978

20% comfort buffer: $12,995

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,973

Kansas

Total expenditures: $50,417

20% comfort buffer: $12,604

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,022

Kentucky

Total expenditures: $54,638

20% comfort buffer: $13,660

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,298

Louisiana

Total expenditures: $53,308

20% comfort buffer: $13,327

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,635

Maine

Total expenditures: $65,045

20% comfort buffer: $16,261

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,307

Maryland

Total expenditures: $69,786

20% comfort buffer: $17,447

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $87,233

Massachusetts

Total expenditures: $82,738

20% comfort buffer: $20,684

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $103,422

Michigan

Total expenditures: $53,250

20% comfort buffer: $13,313

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563

Minnesota

Total expenditures: $55,274,01

20% comfort buffer: $13,818.50

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,092.51

Mississippi

Total expenditures: $49,723

20% comfort buffer: $12,431

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,154

Missouri

Total expenditures: $51,978

20% comfort buffer: $12,995

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,973

Montana

Total expenditures: $59,553

20% comfort buffer: $14,888

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,441

Nebraska

Total expenditures: $52,788

20% comfort buffer: $13,197

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,985

Nevada

Total expenditures: $58,801

20% comfort buffer: $14,700

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $73,501

New Hampshire

Total expenditures: $66,259

20% comfort buffer: $16,565

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,824

New Jersey

Total expenditures: $64,583

20% comfort buffer: $16,146

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,728

New Mexico

Total expenditures: $54,407

20% comfort buffer: $13,602

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,008

New York

Total expenditures: $73,198

20% comfort buffer: $18,299

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $91,497

North Carolina

Total expenditures: $55,390

20% comfort buffer: $13,847

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,237

North Dakota

Total expenditures: $55,505

20% comfort buffer: $13,876

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,382

Ohio

Total expenditures: $52,846

20% comfort buffer: $13,211

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,057

Oklahoma

Total expenditures: $50,244

20% comfort buffer: $12,561

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,805

Oregon

Total expenditures: $67,185

20% comfort buffer: $16,796

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,981

Pennsylvania

Total expenditures: $56,083

20% comfort buffer: $14,021

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,104

Rhode Island

Total expenditures: $64,641

20% comfort buffer: $16,160

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,801

South Carolina

Total expenditures: $55,737

20% comfort buffer: $13,934

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,671

South Dakota

Total expenditures: $54,002

20% comfort buffer: $13,501

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,503

Tennessee

Total expenditures: $52,267

20% comfort buffer: $13,067

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,334

Texas

Total expenditures: $53,713

20% comfort buffer: $13,428

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,141

Utah

Total expenditures: $59,379

20% comfort buffer: $14,845

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,224

Vermont

Total expenditures: $66,838

20% comfort buffer: $16,709

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,547

Virginia

Total expenditures: $59,321

20% comfort buffer: $14,830

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,152

Washington

Total expenditures: $66,780

20% comfort buffer: $16,695

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,475

West Virginia

Total expenditures: $51,631

20% comfort buffer: $12,908

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,539

Wisconsin

Total expenditures: $54,985

20% comfort buffer: $13,746

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,731

Wyoming

Total expenditures: $53,250

20% comfort buffer: $13,313

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563

Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Oct. 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.