How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

How much do you need to retire comfortably? It’s a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement.
Unfortunately, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb to help you figure out how much to save to retire. But the exact dollar amount you need will depend on a variety of factors — especially where you plan to live in retirement.
These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?
Find Out: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement
That’s because the cost of living varies from state to state. In some places, you can get by on a small nest egg, while in others, even $2 million won’t be enough. Your age at retirement also plays a factor.
To pinpoint the average retirement income you would need to live comfortably throughout the U.S., GOBankingRates looked at five factors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.: an individual’s spending on groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation. Then, the annual retirement income needed to cover these living expenses was calculated, with an additional 20% to account for the “comfortable” aspect of retirement.
Here’s an alphabetical look at the cost to retire comfortably in every state.
Alabama
- Total expenditures: $50,995
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,749
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,744
See: 11 Signs You Will Be Able To Live Off Your Retirement Nest Egg
Retirement Savings: I Lost $400K in a Roth IRA
Alaska
- Total expenditures: $72,446
- 20% comfort buffer: $18,111
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $90,557
Retirement Planning: How Much the Average Person 65 and Older Spends Monthly
Arizona
- Total expenditures: $61,923
- 20% comfort buffer: $15,481
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $77,404
Arkansas
- Total expenditures: $52,094
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,024
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,118
California
- Total expenditures: $80,772
- 20% comfort buffer: $20,193
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,965
Colorado
- Total expenditures: $60,593
- 20% comfort buffer: $15,148
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $75,742
District of Columbia
- Total expenditures: $86,554
- 20% comfort buffer: $21,638
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $108,192
Discover: 5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like North Carolina but Way Cheaper
Connecticut
- Total expenditures: $66,144
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,536
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,680
Delaware
- Total expenditures: $59,726
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,932
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,657
Florida
- Total expenditures: $58,917
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,729
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $73,646
Georgia
- Total expenditures: $51,631
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,908
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,539
Hawaii
- Total expenditures: $104,940
- 20% comfort buffer: $26,235
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $131,175
Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now
Idaho
- Total expenditures: $57,355
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,339
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,694
Illinois
- Total expenditures: $53,250
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,313
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563
Indiana
- Total expenditures: $52,903
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,226
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,129
Iowa
- Total expenditures: $51,978
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,995
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,973
Kansas
- Total expenditures: $50,417
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,604
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,022
The ‘One Hour’ Savings Rule: David Bach Says It’s Only ‘Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich’
Kentucky
- Total expenditures: $54,638
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,660
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,298
Louisiana
- Total expenditures: $53,308
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,327
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,635
Maine
- Total expenditures: $65,045
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,261
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $81,307
Maryland
- Total expenditures: $69,786
- 20% comfort buffer: $17,447
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $87,233
Massachusetts
- Total expenditures: $82,738
- 20% comfort buffer: $20,684
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $103,422
I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 8 Things I Never Waste Money On
Michigan
- Total expenditures: $53,250
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,313
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563
Minnesota
- Total expenditures: $55,274,01
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,818.50
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,092.51
Mississippi
- Total expenditures: $49,723
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,431
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,154
Missouri
- Total expenditures: $51,978
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,995
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,973
Montana
- Total expenditures: $59,553
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,888
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,441
Living Frugally: Adopting Lessons From the Great Depression
Nebraska
- Total expenditures: $52,788
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,197
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,985
Nevada
- Total expenditures: $58,801
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,700
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $73,501
New Hampshire
- Total expenditures: $66,259
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,565
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $82,824
New Jersey
- Total expenditures: $64,583
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,146
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,728
New Mexico
- Total expenditures: $54,407
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,602
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,008
Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?
New York
- Total expenditures: $73,198
- 20% comfort buffer: $18,299
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $91,497
North Carolina
- Total expenditures: $55,390
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,847
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,237
North Dakota
- Total expenditures: $55,505
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,876
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,382
Ohio
- Total expenditures: $52,846
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,211
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,057
Oklahoma
- Total expenditures: $50,244
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,561
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,805
Oregon
- Total expenditures: $67,185
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,796
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,981
These 5 Countries Are Almost Inflation-less: Cheap Living With High Salaries
Pennsylvania
- Total expenditures: $56,083
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,021
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,104
Rhode Island
- Total expenditures: $64,641
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,160
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,801
South Carolina
- Total expenditures: $55,737
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,934
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $69,671
South Dakota
- Total expenditures: $54,002
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,501
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,503
Tennessee
- Total expenditures: $52,267
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,067
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,334
Warren Buffett: Do These 5 Things Before a Recession Hits
Texas
- Total expenditures: $53,713
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,428
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,141
Utah
- Total expenditures: $59,379
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,845
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,224
Vermont
- Total expenditures: $66,838
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,709
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,547
Virginia
- Total expenditures: $59,321
- 20% comfort buffer: $14,830
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $74,152
I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 5 Stocks I’m Never Selling
Washington
- Total expenditures: $66,780
- 20% comfort buffer: $16,695
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $83,475
West Virginia
- Total expenditures: $51,631
- 20% comfort buffer: $12,908
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,539
Wisconsin
- Total expenditures: $54,985
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,746
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,731
Wyoming
- Total expenditures: $53,250
- 20% comfort buffer: $13,313
- Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,563
Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey release for the full year of 2022: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home;” (2) annual spending on housing, defined as “shelter;” (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as “gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” AND “other vehicle expenses;” (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as “utilities, fuels, and public services;” and (6) overall average annual expenditures. Spending estimates were adjusted to the state level by multiplying each cost category by its corresponding cost of living index score in each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q2 cost of living index data. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional (7) savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures consume 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then combined factors (6) and (7) and factored it out by 20 (assuming 20 years of retirement) to give (8) retirement savings needed to live comfortably. All data was collected on and up to date as of Oct. 24, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
- Zelle Scams on Facebook Marketplace: How To Recognize and Avoid Them
- I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 8 Things I Never Waste Money On
- Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary
- The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.