How Much a $1 Million Portfolio Would Pay in Dividends

In today's video, I will go through how much a $1 million dividend portfolio would pay in annual dividend income. I will also show you how I would construct the portfolio for an investor looking more for the dividend income. One of the top stocks within the portfolio will be my favorite dividend ETF, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD).

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 8, 2024. The video was published on March 11, 2024.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in AbbVie, Coca-Cola, Realty Income, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Starbucks, Vici Properties, and iShares Trust-iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income, Starbucks, and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.