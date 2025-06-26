How Much the 3 Most Valuable Home Styles Are Worth in 2025, According to Realtor.com

There are numerous factors that play into a home’s value, but one that may play more of a role than you think is its architectural style.

“Architecture isn’t just about aesthetics — it often reflects where and when a home was built and what buyers prioritized,” Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com, said in a company news release.

A recent Realtor.com report analyzed architectural styles by their popularity and median list price — and notably, the value is not tied to its popularity. Here’s a look at the home styles that have the highest median list prices.

1. Mediterranean

Median list price (May 2025): $725,000

$725,000 1-year change: 0%

0% National share of active single-family home listings: 4.1%

4.1% Top metros by share of active listings by style: Los Angeles (14.8%); Miami (9.2%); Riverside, California (8.4%)

2. English-Inspired

Median list price (May 2025): $634,900

$634,900 1-year change: +4.1%

+4.1% National share of active single-family home listings: 1.5%

1.5% Top metros by share of active listings by style: New York (8.7%), Houston (5.2%), Los Angeles (4.0%)

3. Modern

Median list price (May 2025): $629,995

$629,995 1-year change: +1.9%

+1.9% National share of active single-family home listings: 13.3%

13.3% Top metros by share of active listings by style: Los Angeles (10%); Tucson, Arizona (5.8%); Atlanta (4.6%)

