How Much the 3 Most Valuable Home Styles Are Worth in 2025, According to Realtor.com

June 26, 2025 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

There are numerous factors that play into a home’s value, but one that may play more of a role than you think is its architectural style.

“Architecture isn’t just about aesthetics — it often reflects where and when a home was built and what buyers prioritized,” Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com, said in a company news release.

A recent Realtor.com report analyzed architectural styles by their popularity and median list price — and notably, the value is not tied to its popularity. Here’s a look at the home styles that have the highest median list prices.

1. Mediterranean

  • Median list price (May 2025): $725,000
  • 1-year change: 0%
  • National share of active single-family home listings: 4.1%
  • Top metros by share of active listings by style: Los Angeles (14.8%); Miami (9.2%); Riverside, California (8.4%)

2. English-Inspired

  • Median list price (May 2025): $634,900
  • 1-year change: +4.1%
  • National share of active single-family home listings: 1.5%
  • Top metros by share of active listings by style: New York (8.7%), Houston (5.2%), Los Angeles (4.0%)

3. Modern

  • Median list price (May 2025): $629,995
  • 1-year change: +1.9%
  • National share of active single-family home listings: 13.3%
  • Top metros by share of active listings by style: Los Angeles (10%); Tucson, Arizona (5.8%); Atlanta (4.6%)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the 3 Most Valuable Home Styles Are Worth in 2025, According to Realtor.com

