How Much a $1K Investment in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Now

Buying and selling stocks is one of the most common ways to get a significant return on your investments. Though there’s no guaranteed path to success when it comes to navigating the stock market, there are some trends and companies worth tracking.

One technology stock in particular has seen tremendous growth over the past 10 years: Nvidia. In fact, at the beginning of July, Nvidia stock hit a $4 trillion market cap for the first time, making it the very first company to reach this huge milestone, thanks in part to the generative AI boom.

If you were wise enough to hang onto your initial investment, here’s how much you’d have today if you invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 2015.

Quick Take: Nvidia Stock (NVDA)

Nvidia (NVDA) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Nvidia’s focus has shifted from PC graphics to the new frontiers of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) platforms, and high-performance computing (HPC).

The recent rally for Nvidia has come even in the wake of political tariff tensions and ongoing issues with sales due to trouble getting chips from China. Here are some key numbers as of July 9, 2025:

Stock price: $162.83

Market cap: $3.97 trillion

52-week high: $164.42

52-week low: $86.63

Dividend yield: 0.025%

Nvidia Investment Now vs. 10 Years Ago

In 2015, Nvidia’s stock price was around $0.80 per share. That’s right, 80 cents. A $1,000 investment made back then would have purchased you around 1,250 shares of NVDA. As the stock is currently running at about $163 per share, your investment would be worth about a whopping $203,750.

To put this into perspective, a $1,000 investment in Nvidia in 2015 would have yielded you much more than the same $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 or gold during the same period.

Nvidia’s Upside Potential: Is It a Good Buy?

There’s even more upside forecasted for Nvidia as they explore AI technologies, make headway into advanced computing, and even advance toward developing autonomous vehicles in collaboration with luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The generative AI boom has helped push the company to become the first to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization.

However, it’s good to keep in mind that many investors have been selling the stock heavily over the last couple of months while business is still performing strongly. Nvidia stock is trading at relatively cheap valuations right now, and it remains on many analysts’ lists of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks to buy now. But keep in mind, as always, to proceed with caution.

Adam Palasciano contributed to the reporting for this article.

