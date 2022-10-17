How Molly Rodau Is Helping Teams and Organizations Unleash Their Collective Power

Molly Rodau, Founder and CEO of Collectively, is transforming the future by preparing people, teams, and organizations to thrive in the midst of complexity.

After serving as a nonprofit executive and, most recently, a head of people and operations, Molly realized the importance of creating and holding spaces that were immersive, uplifting, and grounding. With her expertise in leadership, organizational development, and transformative consulting, she founded Collectively to support people, teams, and organizations in discovering their full potential and moving forward with greater clarity and purpose.

We asked Molly about the problem Collectively aims to solve, the ways being “different” have contributed to her entrepreneurial journey, and crucial lessons she’s learned about growth.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Collectively?

A: As a queer, Jewish woman raised in both traditional and radical spaces in the Midwest, Northeast, and South, my work is most directly informed by the reality that, "no one sees the world as it is; rather, we see it as we are." I've spent the last 15 years serving across industries as a leader, facilitator, consultant, coach, convener, and strategist with the goal of helping people, teams, and movements own their stories, build intentional community, center humanity, and tackle their most pressing challenges. I do this work from a particular lens informed by various frameworks and bodies of research, including but not limited to adaptive leadership, complex team management, human behavior, somatics, systems theory, organizational development, and design thinking.

Why did I start this company? Because of my profound belief that Maya Angelou was 100 percent correct when she said, "When you know better, you do better." I am motivated by our collective desire to do good in the world and our collective struggle to find a clear path to that good. My job is to stand next to people and organizations; to support them in knowing more, doing better, and, hopefully, transforming our future.

Q: What problem does Collectively solve?

A: We work at the intersection of inevitable complexity—the space between theory and practice; analysis and action; stability and change; sustainability and urgency; short-term wins and long-term goals. We work in the space between two extremes to equip people with the tools to manage the gray areas. It’s tempting to think that the world is full of black-and-white challenges—challenges with clear, simple solutions. In actuality, as H.L. Mencken once said, “For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.”

If we want to function and thrive in this world, our job is to learn how to dance with complexity, how to leverage it, and how to be in a productive relationship with it. Through management consulting, leadership development and executive coaching, that’s exactly what we do. We get in the trenches with leaders who are ready to build for a sustainable, high-performance future. Sometimes that means we help a company restructure. Sometimes that means we bring executives together to equip them with new skills. Sometimes that means we work with a team to revamp the culture and learn to lean into difference and conflict as catalysts, versus running from them.

Q: Have you ever felt like you’re “different”? If yes, in what ways has this contributed to your journey as an entrepreneur?

A: I left home and school at a really young age due to extenuating circumstances in my family—none of them good or pretty. Now, 20 years out from those experiences, I wouldn’t change them. Figuring out how to work and live on my own at 15 and 16 years old was, in many ways, my first foray into entrepreneurship. The company was my life—I had to build it, grow it, and sustain it without the safety net others had. And I did it. That time in my life left me with three key lessons that impact every single thing I do today:

I trust myself, in every way. That doesn’t mean that I don’t have moments of insecurity or confusion or fear—of course I do. But at the end of the day, I trust my gut. Conflict is a productive force in the world. Conflict is always present. Sweeping it under the rug doesn’t make it go away. But looking at it, dealing with it, and being honest about it often not only makes it go away, but makes us better for it on the other side. People and systems want to do better. While they often don’t know how to take the right steps forward, I know how to walk alongside them and get them there.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: No. People who don’t grow up with a lot of privilege aren’t often afforded the access to even dream about entrepreneurship. I didn’t even know what it was. I did always know that I had a clear perspective, I could read people incredibly well, I was an active observer, I couldn’t help but speak my truth, and I never liked people telling me what I could or should do. Looking back, it’s not a huge surprise that I ended up here.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: Some of the hardest lessons I’ve learned as a founder and CEO are about growth—how to anticipate it, how to respond to it, and how to take aligned action around it. The fact that growth requires saying no and slowing down is counterintuitive and critical.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: Creating impact for my clients while designing a life that actually works for me. Growing up, I never knew it was possible to have both. I was taught you either work hard to make a difference or you sell out to make money. That is a false dichotomy. We create massive impact in organizations that are deeply mission aligned and we generate a lot of revenue. The two things are not mutually exclusive.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: Taking too long to invest in a team. I was worried about being able to support a team early on. I had a lot of early misfires around hiring because I was being stingy and operating from fear. We’ve changed that and are better for it!

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: That you either build a unicorn company or you’re engaged in an endless Sisyphean struggle. There’s so much space in between for sustainable, smart entrepreneurship.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Of course. Anyone who tells you different is either lying, lacking self awareness, or a white cis het dude who benefited from money and nepotism along the way. Honestly, self doubt is an important teacher. When I get anxious, nervous, or fearful, it’s a signal to slow down, listen, and get curious.

For example, in the fourth quarter of 2022 we’re focused on back-end systems growth, which means we’re still delivering a full roster of client work but we’re dialing down marketing and sales. I have hits of self-doubt daily as we gear up for Q4—is this the right move? Will we miss out on a big deal? But if I can stop long enough to interrogate that fear, I can work with it and figure out what’s really going on.

Q: What resources or people have contributed the most to your successes?

A: I stand on the shoulders of so many people. From my ancestral lineage to some of the world’s greatest thinkers, my work is inspired and influenced by the world, minds, hearts, and brains all around me. I could give you a list of people who inspire me, but the list would be endless. It does start with a few people I will name though: Prentis Hemphill, Meenadchi, Ron Heifetz and Marty Linsky, Adrienne Maree Brown, Barry Johnson. It’s also bolstered by my peers. I can’t express how important it is as an entrepreneur to have places to bring your wins and your struggles.

Q: What’s next for you and Collectively?

A: Aligned growth. We are growing a team of coaches, consultants and facilitators who are ready to authentically optimize people, teams, and organizations for the inevitable complexity of working and walking in this world.

