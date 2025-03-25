How Is Molina Healthcare's Stock Performance Compared to Other Health Care Services Stocks?

Long Beach, California-based Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Valued at a market cap of $17.1 billion, the company participates exclusively in government-sponsored healthcare programs.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Molina fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare plans industry. The company operates with a cost-efficient business model, focusing on streamlined healthcare delivery to maintain strong profit margins. With a broad geographic presence across multiple U.S. states, the company continues to expand its reach while leveraging strategic acquisitions and operational efficiency to strengthen its market position.

Active Investor:

Despite its notable strength, this healthcare company has dipped 26.2% from its 52-week high of $423.92, reached on Mar. 27, 2024. It has gained 5.9% over the past three months, lagging behind the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s (XHS) 8.7% uptick over the same time frame.

In the longer term, MOH has fallen 24.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming XHS’ 7.3% rise over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MOH are up 7.4%, compared to XHS’ 9.5% return.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, MOH has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late February. However, it has remained below its 200-day moving average since late April, with some fluctuations.

On Feb. 5, MOH released its mixed Q4 results, and its stock plummeted 10.1% the following day. While adjusted earnings rose 15.3% year-over-year to $5.05 per share, it fell 13.1% short of Wall Street expectations. Rising medical care costs, lower investment income, and weaker-than-expected membership growth further weighed on investor sentiment and led to its earnings miss. However, on the brighter side, higher premium revenues and new contract acquisitions resulted in a 16% increase in its revenue to $10.5 billion, which met analyst estimates.

For fiscal 2025, MOH expects adjusted EPS to be at least $24.50, representing an approximately 8% growth compared to the previous year.

MOH has lagged behind its rival, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) 5.4% gain over the past 52 weeks but has outpaced UNH’s 2.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Despite MOH’s recent underperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $343.46 suggests a nearly 9.9% premium to its current levels.

