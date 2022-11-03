How Millions of Americans Can Get Half-Off Amazon Prime Memberships

Over 200 million people have Amazon Prime memberships, making it one of the most popular subscription services in the world. Members get access to exclusive shows and movies, free two-day shipping, and a lot more. But all of this comes at a cost of $14.99 per month, or about $180 per year.

It's not always easy to squeeze an expense like that into your budget each month, especially when it's not essential. But many people don't realize that they may not have to pay full price for the service.

Have you heard of Prime Access?

Amazon has a Prime Access program that offers Prime memberships to low-income families for just $6.99 per month -- half the standard price. And qualifying for this special rate is pretty easy.

All you have to do is upload an image of your eligibility letter or card for one of the following government programs:

Medicaid

Supplemental security income (SSI)

Direct Express prepaid debit card

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TTANF)

National School Lunch Program (letter must include your child's name and the school name)

Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC)

Once you've done that, you enter your payment information. You'll get a 30-day free trial first, and if you change your mind about the service, you can cancel during that time at no cost to you. If you choose to keep your Prime Access membership, Amazon will charge you $6.99 per month after the free trial period. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

What you get

Prime Access memberships give you access to all the same services as a traditional Amazon Prime membership. This includes:

Free two-day shipping on many items

Access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming

Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos

In addition, you can use your EBT card to purchase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligible groceries and have them shipped directly to your door.

You'll have access to all of these services at the $6.99 discounted monthly rate for a full year. If you'd like to continue your Prime Access membership after the year is up, you must again prove your eligibility by uploading a copy of one of the documents discussed above.

If you already have a regular Amazon Prime membership or you've always wanted to try one, this is an appealing option to consider. It could help you keep an extra $100 a year in your bank account, and there aren't that many hoops to jump through to sign up.

