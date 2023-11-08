How Might A Government Shutdown Affect Your Investments?

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have until November 17 to reach a deal to fund the U.S. government for fiscal year 2024. That’s the last chance to avoid a potentially disruptive government shutdown that could derail the 2023 stock market rally.

The U.S. fiscal 2024 year began on October 1. Congress passed a last-minute stopgap continuing resolution funding deal prior to the October 1 deadline to keep the government open, but that resolution is set to expire on November 17.

Unfortunately, the Republican-controlled House and the Democrat-controlled Senate still appear to be far from a spending agreement, and experts say a mid-November government shutdown is a distinct possibility at this point.

The good news for investors is that government shutdowns make for scary headlines, but they have historically had little impact on financial markets.

Nevertheless, a November government shutdown would add one more element of unpredictability and disruption to a pressured economy that economists already anticipate will slow significantly under the weight of elevated interest rates and softening consumer sentiment.

A government shutdown is not necessarily a reason for investors to panic, but there may still be some measures concerned Americans can take to help reduce the risk of shutdown-related volatility in their portfolios.

Will There Be a Government Shutdown?

House Republicans say they are hard at work drafting spending bills to keep the government up and running past November 17, but those bills may have little chance to pass the Democratic majority in the Senate. Democrats and Republicans are seemingly more polarized than ever, according to voteview.com, a tool that analyzes lawmaker voting records.

Some lawmakers have already given up on the possibility that Congress can reach a compromise by the November deadline and are focusing instead on yet another stopgap continuing resolution.

Republicans and Democrats have been butting heads on government spending all year.

President Joe Biden is pushing for a new $106 billion aid package for allies Israel and Ukraine to help fund their respective war efforts. In contrast, prior to the enactment of the current continuing resolution, Republicans had rejected a $1.59 trillion discretionary spending limit and demanded an additional $120 billion in spending cuts.

The debates over government spending come at a time when inflation and soaring interest rates have pushed the U.S. government deficit to $1.695 trillion in fiscal 2023, the highest since its temporary $2.78 trillion deficit during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Fortunately, even with Republicans and Democrats seemingly at an impasse, Goldman Sachs economists believe there is enough geopolitical pressure mounting internationally for Congress to—at the very least—kick the funding can down the road and avoid a November government shutdown.

Because a government shutdown would impact the military at a time when military conflicts around the world are escalating, Goldman says investors should expect an extension of the current continuing resolution before the November 17 deadline and only “some risk” of a full shutdown in early 2024.

What a Government Shutdown Means

A potential November government shutdown would be the first since the government suspended functions for 34 days starting in December 2018.

A new shutdown would potentially cause a number of disruptions, including delayed paychecks and federal benefits, as well as reduced staffing at federal agencies and airports.

The U.S. federal government shuts down when Congress can’t pass legislation to fund the government before its current funding runs out. While “mandatory” government spending, such as Social Security and Medicare, would not be disrupted by the shutdown, about 27% of the government’s budget is considered non-mandatory “discretionary” spending.

More than 2 million civilian federal employees could be furloughed or forced to continue working without pay. Another roughly 1.3 million U.S. military personnel would remain on the job but without paychecks until the shutdown ends. In addition, federal agencies that issue economic data on the labor market, inflation and other critical areas would suspend services during the shutdown period.

Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy, Americas, says the possibility of a government shutdown is one of several factors that could weigh on consumer sentiment and spending heading into the end of 2023.

“We think that consumption should slow from the current blistering pace since personal savings seem nearly exhausted and consumers face rising mortgage and car payments, as well as resumption of student loans,” Chaudhuri says.

“The lagged effects of monetary policy, as well as risks of a government shutdown, can be two other drivers of consumer weakness in the quarters ahead.”

Stock Market Impact of Previous Government Shutdowns

The good news for investors ahead of the November 17 deadline is U.S. government shutdowns aren’t necessarily bearish for stocks. In fact, the S&P 500 gained 10.3% during the last government shutdown that ended in January 2019. The index also went on to gain another 23.7% in the 12 months that followed.

Going back to 1976, the average U.S. government shutdown has lasted just 9.5 days, and the S&P 500 has gained an average of 0.3% during the shutdowns. During the previous 21 U.S. government shutdowns, the S&P 500 traded higher 11 times and lower nine times.

John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management, says investors’ indifference to previous government shutdowns extends beyond the stock market.

“Our analysis of other asset classes yielded similarly mixed results, as performance of the U.S. dollar, bonds and gold did not show a meaningful correlation to a government shutdown,” Lynch says.

“Market interest rates nudged higher, likely due to debt limit concerns, which supported the U.S. dollar and weighed slightly on the prices for commodities and gold.”

Since 1976, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen 0.59% during government shutdowns, according to Morgan Staney. The government continues making bondholder payments during shutdowns, so Treasury bond investors aren’t at risk of losing their coupon payments.

How To Prepare for a Government Shutdown

If history is any indication, investors might not need to take much action if the government shuts down in November and may even want to stay the course with their long-term investing plan.

“Generally speaking, government shutdowns may create short-term volatility, but they don’t typically impair market performance in the medium to long term. With that in mind, investors may consider remaining anchored to their investment goals and strategies rather than becoming overly concerned with the potential turbulence associated with congressional quarrels,” says Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.

Jeffrey Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, says a November government shutdown is likely at this point. But even if this particular shutdown doesn’t wreak havoc on financial markets, Buchbinder says it’s indicative of a disturbing long-term theme of U.S. government dysfunction that could create major financial problems in the future.

“Though more of a long-term scare, a functioning government will be critical in coming years as federal debt service costs increase,” Buchbinder says. “The government’s net interest cost as a percent of tax revenue bottomed below 7% in 2015 before doubling since then to more than 14% currently, a level that has sparked austerity in the past.”

The government may eventually be forced to cut entitlement spending and raise taxes, two measures that could prove difficult to achieve in a dysfunctional Congress and could significantly weigh on economic growth and stock market returns.

RBC Wealth Management even predicts a government shutdown could trigger credit ratings agency Moody’s to join Fitch and S&P in cutting its U.S. debt credit rating from AAA to AA+, potentially pressuring long-term Treasury bonds.

While government shutdowns have historically had a minimal direct impact on stock prices, Monica Guerra, U.S. policy strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, says there are still some practical measures investors can take to reduce near-term risk in their stock portfolios.

“Investors may want to look for opportunities in the defense and healthcare sectors, which are highly dependent on government contracts. With those sectors currently underperforming the S&P 500, the prospect of a shutdown may present an attractive buying opportunity today,” Guerra says.

Since 1995, S&P 500 defense sector stocks gained 5.2% during government shutdowns, while health care sector stocks averaged a 2.3% gain.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.