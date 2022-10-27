How Midterms Could Impact Your ETF Portfolio

(0:45) - Should Investors Chase The Market Rally?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors, about midterm elections and their likely impact on key policy issues.

Stocks have generally had positive returns in the year following midterm elections. Per WSJ, the S&P 500 index has risen in the one-year period following every midterm election since 1942. Could this time be different?

Recent polls suggest that a split Congress is the most likely outcome, with Republicans winning the House and Democrats retaining the Senate. Stocks generally do well during periods of gridlock.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF CNRG, which provides a modified equal weighted exposure to firms associated with clean power generation, could benefit if Democrats retain control of Congress.

A Republican-controlled Congress could boost traditional energy ETFs like the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP. Exxon Mobil XOM and Chevron CVX are among the top holdings in these funds.

If Republicans win the House and Senate, large technology and semiconductor companies with substatial international exposure, like Apple AAPL and NVIDIA NVDA could benefit. Take a look at the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD and the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF XNTK.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF SPYD is worth a look If Democrats retain control of Congress as companies may prioritize returning cash to investors via dividends.

Increasing defense spending is one of the few areas that the two parties agree on. Bipartisan support for further infrastructure spending is also likely.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Zacks Investment Research

