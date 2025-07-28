How Middle-Class Earners Are Actually Succeeding With Retirement Saving

When it comes to saving for retirement, the narrative around middle-class Americans is often reflected by struggle, the fear of being behind or uncertainty. But new data tells a surprisingly optimistic story.

According to findings discussed in a retirement study conducted by Principal Financial Group, 80% of middle-income earners are actively saving for retirement and the typical saver is putting away 8% of their salary.

That’s no small feat in a post-pandemic world where many households face rising costs for everything, from housing to healthcare. So how are middle-class families pulling this off? GOBankingRates explores what’s working, and how more people can follow suit.

Why Middle-Income Savers Are Gaining Momentum

Financial and investing expert Akin Osho, founder of InvestingMindset.com, said this shift can driven by several key factors.

“A few key things can make a difference, like increased education and awareness about the impact of savings on improving quality of life after retirement,” Osho said. “Families can increase their savings by becoming intentional with their spending and reducing unnecessary expenses.”

Jean Chatzky, a personal finance expert and founder of HerMoney, commented on the study results by reminding people that 8% is more than an employer match, according to an interview with Keil Financial Partners. She also added younger generations, like Gen Z workers, have committed to saving for retirement a full decade before their parents and grandparents did by taking advantage of tools like automatic enrollment.

Another major contributor? Technology.

“Smart budgeting and controlled spending, helped by apps like QuickBooks and Quicken, are allowing households to track every dollar,” said Osho. “When you can see where your money is going, it’s easier to course correct and prioritize savings.”

Consistency, Culture and Conscious Choices

The retirement study also found consistency matters more than income level. Households with predictable, steady earnings were far more likely to contribute to retirement accounts regularly, even if they weren’t earning six figures.

“Saving money consistently has a lot to do with your mindset,” said Ohso. “To increase your retirement, there should be a strong emphasis on living within your means and planning ahead.”

This mindset, paired with a commitment to avoid consumer debt, is proving to be a winning formula for many families. Osho suggests paying off high-interest debts and redirecting those payments into savings can accelerate progress dramatically.

From 8% to 15%: How To Level Up Your Retirement Contributions

If you’re already saving 8% of your income — congratulations! You’re on the right track. But experts recommend gradually increasing that percentage over time.

“Set a clear goal to save a higher percentage,” Osho said. “Move from 8% to 10%, then 12%, and eventually to 15%. Start by reviewing your expenses and tracking every dollar. You’ll likely find extra money to redirect toward retirement.”

Here are a few practical ways to increase your retirement savings without feeling the pinch:

Save tax refunds, bonuses or windfalls instead of spending them.

Boost your contributions with income from side hustles.

Automatically transfer extra savings after paying off a loan or credit card.

Use budgeting apps to find spending leaks and cut back.

These small adjustments can make a big difference over time, especially if you start early.

Middle-class earners may not have flashy salaries or trust funds, but they’re proving that consistency, financial literacy and intentional choices are powerful tools for building retirement wealth.

So whether you’re saving 5%, 8% or already hitting 15%, just keep going. Track your progress, increase your contributions when you can and stay focused on the long game. Your future self will thank you.

