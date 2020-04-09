How Microsoft (MSFT) Is Supporting Our Remote Lives During Coronavirus

“During this extraordinary time, it is clear that software, as the most malleable tool ever created, has a huge role to play across every industry and around the world. Our responsibility is to ensure that the tools we provide are up to the task.” ~ Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

These are unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of millions of people worldwide and changed the way we go about doing routine things. People around the globe are relying on technology to stay connected, get the assistance they need, study, work, and play -- all remotely.

Here's a look at how Microsoft (MSFT) is supporting the needs of people amid COVID-19.

To fight against the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing is being followed worldwide with lockdowns imposed across many locations. Work-From-Home (WFH) is becoming the new norm. With millions confined to their homes, Microsoft has witnessed usage increases in services such as Microsoft Teams, Windows Virtual Desktop, and Power BI, which help and support staying connected and working remotely.

Teams

Microsoft Teams (a service that enables chat, meet, call, and collaborate all in one place) has experienced a significant spike in usage. According to data, Teams witnessed a rise of 12 million users in just one week in March, taking the number of daily users to more than 44 million as the end of March 2020, a big jump from 20 million daily users in November 2019.

In Italy, one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, there has been a 775% increase in Teams calling and meeting monthly users in a one-month period. Currently, 93 Fortune 100 companies are using Microsoft Teams, including Ernst & Young, SAP, Pfizer, Continental AG, and Accenture. Microsoft Teams is using artificial intelligence (AI) to introduce new features and enhance capabilities that make it easier for professionals to collaborate and communicate to ensure more productivity even as the world moves to remote work.

The demand isn’t just from corporates, but across varied industries, such as doctors interacting with patients or schools and universities ramping up remote learning programs.

Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, said, “It’s very clear that enabling remote work is more important than ever, and that it will continue to have lasting value beyond the COVID-19 outbreak. We are committed to building the tools that help organizations, teams, and individuals stay productive and connected even when they need to work apart.”

Skype, Power BI, Gaming

In line with these trends, the usage of Microsoft Skype has increased substantially, with 40 million people using it daily, up 70% month over month. There has been a 220% increase in Skype to Skype calling minutes month over month. Skype now has a new feature called ‘Meet Now’ to facilitate online meetings.

Meanwhile, Windows Virtual Desktop usage has grown more than 3x while the use of public Power BI by the governments across nations to share COVID-19 dashboards with citizens surged by 42% in a week. For example, Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has published multiple interactive Power BI data dashboards.

With millions of people at home, the demand for gaming has shot up exponentially. Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, said, “I have previously stated that I believe gaming has a unique power to bring people together, to entertain, to inspire and connect us, and I believe that’s even more true under these unique circumstances.” To engage kids at homes a new Education category to the Minecraft Marketplace has been recently added.

Medical Technology

Microsoft is arming medical researchers with the computing power they need. Microsoft is a part of the ‘COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium’ launched by the White House “to provide COVID-19 researchers worldwide with access to the world’s most powerful high performance computing resources that can significantly advance the pace of scientific discovery in the fight to stop the virus.”

Further, Microsoft and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) are leveraging their existing partnership to map population-wide adaptive immune responses to diseases at scale to study COVID-19 using hyperscale machine learning.

Chad Robins, CEO, Adaptive Biotechnologies, believes, “Immune response data may help to solve two of the key challenges we are facing in the current diagnostic paradigm: detection of the virus in infected people who are not showing symptoms and improved triaging of newly diagnosed patients. Finding the relevant immune response signature may also advance solutions to treat and prevent the disease.”

Microsoft’s Healthcare Bot service is supporting establishments on the frontlines of the COVID-19. The service enables healthcare organizations to build and deploy AI-powered virtual health assistants and chatbots. It was launched in 2019 and was originally designed to support common virtual health assistant scenarios.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic started to overwhelm healthcare systems worldwide, many healthcare institutes in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East have been using the tool.

While these services aren’t a substitute for medical personnel, they are definitely helping to unburden some pressure by responding to queries, providing the right information and protocols as well as screen patients for potential COVID-19 infection.

“Since March, health organizations have created 1,230 COVID-19 self-assessment bots based on the Microsoft Healthcare bot service, reaching 18 million individuals and serving more than 160 million messages.”

Final Word

The record demand for services currently witnessed will gradually reduce in the post-COVID-19 period. However, it will leave a lasting impact. As the world lives and learns together through this pandemic, the technology which is enabling our lives in multiple ways will witness wider adoption and become a part of the new normal in the near future.

Disclaimer: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in reporting are unintentional.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.