How Meta Platforms Is Targeting These 2 Tech Giants

Today's video focuses on three tech giants, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). I discuss a recent report about engineering talent switching companies as well as fundamentals and recent price action for each stock. Here are some highlights from the video.

In its most recent earnings report, on Oct. 25, Meta Platforms reiterated its focus on the metaverse and technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality. This focus will drive an increase in expenses due to a rise in talent and infrastructure. Meta Platforms seems to be holding to its plans, as an online report from The Wall Street Journal stated that Meta Platforms has been taking talent from Microsoft's augmented reality and virtual reality team.

All three giants are focused on augmented reality and virtual reality one way or another, but each company is developing a different usage. Microsoft is creating professional solutions, and Meta Platforms and Apple are focusing more on gaming and the social aspects of these technologies. There is no denying that these three giants see colossal potential in virtual and augmented reality.

The three giants combined have focused roughly $22 billion on research and development in the trailing 12 months.

