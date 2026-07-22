How MercadoLibre's Fulfillment Network Is Widening Competitive Moat

MercadoLibre, Inc.’s MELI continues to fortify its competitive position in Latin America through strategic investments in its logistics infrastructure. The company’s managed fulfillment network has emerged as a primary engine driving operational efficiency and customer retention across key regional markets. Management described fulfillment as central to its competitive position because it enables end-to-end control of the shopping experience while improving service quality, customer satisfaction and conversion.



The network has expanded to more than 50 facilities and handled 55% of total shipments in the first quarter of 2026, while same- and next-day shipments climbed 39% year over year to 199 million, reflecting the company’s ability to process rapidly growing order volumes. The acceleration has been particularly notable in Brazil, where logistics investments continue to support marketplace expansion. Overall managed network penetration expanded to 95.5%, illustrating deep integration across seller channels.



The significance extends beyond speed. MercadoLibre emphasized that greater shipment density is steadily lowering unit shipping costs even as volumes continue to surge. Management highlighted a 17% year-over-year reduction in shipping costs in Brazil (in local currency), driven by better facility utilization, route optimization, technology improvements and greater use of its slow-shipping network.



These efficiency gains are helping offset the economics of expanded free-shipping initiatives while maintaining high service standards. Rather than viewing fulfillment as a cost center, MercadoLibre increasingly treats it as a structural advantage that strengthens buyer retention, improves seller competitiveness and expands e-commerce adoption across Latin America.

What the Latest Metrics Say About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, which competes with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Sea Limited SE, has seen its shares tumble 14.8% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.3% decline. While Amazon shares have jumped 3.5%, Sea Limited has fallen 14.9% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, MercadoLibre's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 35.66, higher than the industry average of 22.07. The stock is also trading above its 12-month median level of 34.46.



MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to Amazon (forward 12-month P/E of 25.82) and Sea Limited (21.26).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MercadoLibre’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 39.7% and 4.1%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 26.6% rise in sales and 44.4% growth in earnings.





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MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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