How Megan Eddings is Transforming the Fabric Industry Using Chemistry

Megan Eddings, Founder, CEO, and creative chemist of Accel Lifestyle, is revolutionizing the fabric industry, one odorless, antibacterial mask at a time.

After being the first in her family to attend college and graduating with a degree in chemistry, Megan left a successful medical equipment sales career to tackle a common household issue: stinky laundry.

Inspired by the odor trapped in her husband’s workout clothes, she invented Prema® antibacterial proprietary fabric, the first smell-repelling fabric without the use of toxic chemicals. Megan then built Accel Lifestyle into a global activewear, mask, and fabric conglomerate rooted in sustainability and ethical practices.

We asked Megan about her journey into entrepreneurship, her greatest achievements, and the lessons she’s learned along the way while growing a global business.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: I grew up in a very loving home, but we did not have a lot of money. My dad made $26,000/year and my mom was a stay-at-home mom. My brothers and I never knew we did not have a lot of money because we played a bunch of sports, always had a homemade meal on the table, and had clean clothes. We were raised to work really hard, no matter what we were doing––and that our word is everything. My parents also taught of the value of saving money and being kind. These attributes have greatly impacted my success with Accel Lifestyle.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I never thought I would be an entrepreneur—I never even wanted to be a manager. I was raised in a family where you get a job, either after high school or college, and you work there until you retire, making sure to max out your 401k every year. I was the first person to go to college in my family. It was not until I was in my mid 30s that I thought about inventing antibacterial fabric. After listening to a bunch of podcasts and reading business books, I decided to go for it and start my own company.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: The one biggest mistake that I have made, more than once, was not listening to my gut. I made a pretty big mistake last year and I do not plan on making one that big again. A multibillion dollar company asked to partner with me and my company. It was literally a dream come true. They sold me the moon and my team and I were ecstatic. I had to hire an attorney and a consultant to help us get started, finalize the contract, and start planning.To make a long story short, the partnering company misled me and I spent almost $200,000 for nothing. I actually was depressed for about two months last year because I just could not believe a company and their people could be so deceitful. The great news is that I may have lost $200,000, but I learned so much for when the next company wants to partner with us.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: It is not a glamorous lifestyle at all. There are so many classes on how to become an entrepreneur and social media often shows only the highlights, the revenue, the awards, and the patents. About 90 percent of the time is made up of grind-mode, many many failures and disappointments, and working or thinking about work all of the time. Another misconception is the idea of “overnight success.” Overnight success usually takes at least seven years of hustle, perseverance, and resilience.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: I often struggle with self doubt, but I have trained myself how to get through it in a productive manner. Early on during my entrepreneurial journey, I read a book that talked about fear. It said that every person has fear, regardless of if they make $5,000 a year or $5,000,000 a year. It is how we approach fear that gets us through it. I now acknowledge my self doubt and fear, and attribute it mostly to the psychoanalytic ego. I acknowledge the feeling, gently push it aside, and think about all of the wonderful steps my team and I are taking. I choose to focus on the positive, the success we have had so quickly, and the meaningful impact we are making.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: My brother is a marine, my cousin is a marine, and my Dad always wanted to be in the military, but he couldn’t because he was legally blind. Last year, we were approached by the military to make antibacterial face masks. We made and shipped over 125,000 masks and we are now on the military contract.

Mayor Turner in Houston, Texas named May 24 as “Megan Eddings Day” for my philanthropy work. I come from a very small town in Rhode Island, so when I moved to Houston 14 years ago, I was amazed and shocked to see so much need. Over the years, I have organized many charity events, give backs, and fitness events to raise money for small nonprofits that could greatly use even $1,000.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: I laughed when I just read this question as my strategies for celebration vary greatly. Sometimes I get my nails done, sometimes I go out to eat with my husband, sometimes I binge watch The Real Housewives (any city), and sometimes I treat myself with sleeping in or a big ol’ nap.

Q: What’s next for you and your company?

A: We launched and sold over 600,000 face masks in 2020. As a result of our exposure into healthcare and my background, a large hospital reached out to me and asked my team and I to design a new style of reusable isolation gowns. We filed for the design patent a few months ago and will be launching these gowns soon. We are about to receive our first order for 45,000 gowns.

