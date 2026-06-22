How to Maximize Survivor Benefits If Your Spouse Has Already Claimed Social Security

Key Points

Social Security survivor benefits are available for many survivors, including, sometimes, the children or even the parents of the deceased.

Much depends on the age of both the survivor and the deceased.

It also matters whether one or both have started collecting regular Social Security benefits.

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Losing a spouse is one of the saddest and most stressful things that can happen to someone. Among the many things on a survivor's to-do list are financial matters, such as looking into the probate process, contacting insurance companies, and communicating with the deceased's employer, if there is one, about survivor benefits and the final paycheck. Another major item is this: looking into Social Security survivor benefits.

Here's a quick introduction to Social Security survivor benefits -- and how they're affected by factors such as age and whether your spouse had started collecting Social Security benefits.

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Survivor benefits -- who gets them?

First off, the simplest way Social Security benefits work when both spouses are already collecting benefits is this: The surviving spouse will get to start collecting the higher of the two benefit amounts. They won't get to collect both.

Let's jump into what happens when the above scenario does not apply.

Here are some of the main things to know about Social Security survivor benefits. For starters, you may qualify for them if you:

Are either 60 or older or 50 to 59 with a qualifying disability and

Were married for at least nine months before your spouse died and

Didn't remarry before age 60 (or age 50, if you have a qualifying disability)

You may even qualify if it's your ex-spouse who died (if you were married for at least 10 years), if you're in certain non-marital legal relationships, or if you're caring for the deceased's child. Children and some others can qualify for survivor benefits, too -- so it's worth looking into whether you qualify!

To start the process or just to get more information, call (800) 772-1213 with the deceased's Social Security number ready.

How much can you expect?

Survivors receiving survivor benefits can receive at least 71.5% of their late spouse's retirement benefit, and they can receive a greater percentage by waiting. After age 65, for example, they may collect more than 90%, and up to 100% once they reach their full retirement age (FRA), which is 66 or 67 depending on when they were born.

It matters a lot whether your late spouse had been collecting Social Security when they died. If they had, you can collect either the exact benefit they were receiving or 82.5% of the benefit they'd receive at their FRA.

If they had not yet claimed their Social Security benefits, and they died between their FRA and age 70, a survivor can receive the sum they would have received if they'd claimed their benefit on the day they died -- or 82.5% of their FRA benefit, whichever is higher. If they died before their FRA, the survivor benefit would be their FRA benefit.

Here's a solid strategy to consider if you are between your FRA for survivors and age 70: You can file for your survivor benefits immediately. If your expected regular Social Security retirement benefits at age 70 are larger than your survivor benefits, you can claim those bigger benefits at 70.

There's more to learn about Social Security survivor benefits, and if you qualify for them, they're well worth studying.

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