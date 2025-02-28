News & Insights

How Is Mastercard's Stock Performance Compared to Other FinTech Stocks?

February 28, 2025 — 11:28 am EST

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart

Purchase, New York-based Mastercard Incorporated (MA) provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $511.7 billion by market cap, Mastercard offers a range of integrated products and value-added services to millions of account holders, institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations,

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Mastercard fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the fintech and digital payments industry. The company holds an extensive global foothold and operates in more than 210 countries and territories across the globe.

MA stock touched its all-time high of $576.94 on Jan. 30 and is currently trading 2.1% below that peak. Mastercard stock has surged 6.1% over the past three months, outperforming the iShares FinTech Active ETF’s (BPAY) 5.8% dip during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, Mastercard’s performance looks even more impressive as the stock has soared nearly 19% over the past 52 weeks and 7.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing BPAY’s 8.9% gains over the past year and a 2.3% dip in 2025.

To confirm the uptrend, MA stock has remained mostly above its 200-day moving average over the past year and above its 50-day moving average since late July 2024 with some fluctuations.

Mastercard’s stock gained over 3.1% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Jan. 30. Driven by the continued growth in its payment network and value-added services and solutions, the company delivered a solid 14.4% year-over-year growth in net revenues to $7.5 billion, which surpassed the Street’s expectations by 1.4%. Furthermore, Mastercard showcased impressive expense management, leading to notable margin expansions. Its operating income for the quarter surged 16.8% year-over-year to $3.9 billion while its adjusted earnings increased 20.1% year-over-year to $3.82 per share, beating the consensus estimates by 3.8%.

Despite its solid performance over the past year, Mastercard has underperformed its competitor Visa Inc.’s (V) 25.6% surge over the past year and 12.6% gains on a YTD basis.

Nonetheless, among the 37 analysts covering the MA stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $626.91 indicates an 11% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

