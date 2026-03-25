How Married Couples Can Coordinate Social Security in 2026 to Maximize Lifetime Income

Key Points

Married couples can claim Social Security strategically to score larger checks.

Staggering claims can be effective in meeting retirement goals while boosting income.

Filing decisions should account for survivor benefits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Ideally, by the time you get to retirement, you'll have a nice amount of savings to live on. But even if you manage to retire with a respectable balance in your IRA or 401(k), you might still need Social Security to pull off the lifestyle you're hoping for.

Plus, you can't discount the possibility of a prolonged market downturn during retirement. During a period like that, Social Security could become a crucial source of income as you attempt to leave your investments as untouched as possible.

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If you're married, it's important that you and your spouse coordinate your Social Security claims so that money helps you meet your financial needs and goals. Here are some tips to maximize lifetime Social Security income as a couple.

Understand the value of a delayed claim

Social Security may end up being your only source of guaranteed retirement income as a couple. For this reason, boosting your benefits with a delayed claim could be a wise move.

As a refresher, you can claim Social Security as early as age 62. But doing so reduces your monthly benefits, which become available to you in full at full retirement age. That age is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

Delaying your claim past full retirement age, meanwhile, boosts your monthly checks permanently. And you get credit for a delayed filing until age 70.

For couples, it often makes sense for the higher-earning spouse to delay benefits until age 70. The lower earner can then file for Social Security early or on time, depending on income needs.

The reason it commonly pays for the higher earner to delay Social Security is that each year you hold off past full retirement age until age 70 results in an 8% boost. The higher a benefit you're working with, the more that boost is worth.

If you don't need income from Social Security right away, it could also pay for both spouses to delay until age 70. That could result in more lifetime household income, depending on how long you both live, and also, more peace of mind.

Don't overlook the importance of survivor benefits

Claiming Social Security strategically doesn't just mean thinking about how much income you can get in your lifetime. It also means thinking about how much of an income stream you can leave your spouse with.

In a married couple, when one spouses passes away, the surviving spouse is generally entitled to the larger of the two Social Security benefits the couple was receiving. If the lower-earning spouse is likely to outlive the higher earner, then having the higher earner delay until age 70 often pays.

Focus on more than just the math

When it comes to claiming Social Security, married couples have many options to work with. No matter which one you land on, the key is to coordinate and discuss your choices together.

While delaying may seem like the smartest move from a numbers standpoint, there can be non-financial benefits to claiming Social Security on time or early. For example, if you and your spouse have saved well and are sitting on a $2 million 401(k) plan balance, you may be able to cover all of your essential needs by tapping your savings.

In a situation like that, Social Security could potentially become "fun money" to do things you didn't have a chance to do when you were working -- go hiking in Europe, explore the national parks, and so forth.

It makes sense to access that money at a time when your health is still strong. So even if delaying until 70 offers the most benefit mathematically, filing early can be a smart move regardless.

By talking through your options and figuring out what you both want out of Social Security, you and your spouse can hopefully come to a decision that ends up working out well for both of you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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