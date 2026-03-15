How Married Couples Can Collect Up to $10,362 a Month in Social Security in 2026

Key Points

The maximum possible Social Security benefit is $5,181 per month in 2026.

Married couples could potentially get double this amount.

To max out Social Security, you'll need to be a high earner your whole career and wait as long as possible.

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The average retired worker receives about $2,076 per month from Social Security, according to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration. This implies that the average married couple receives about $4,152 per month.

However, some get more than this. Much more. In fact, it's possible for married couples retiring in 2026 to get as much as $10,362 per month from Social Security. That's more than $124,000 in inflation-protected retirement income.

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How married couples can get a six-figure income from Social Security alone

As mentioned, the maximum Social Security benefit for someone retiring in 2026 is $10,362 per couple, or $5,181 for an individual. That's the most the current Social Security benefits formula can produce.

To get this benefit amount:

You must have worked at least 35 years (probably more).

You must have earned more than the Social Security taxable maximum in every year($176,100 in 2025).

You must wait until age 70 to start collecting Social Security benefits.

The latter two are extremely uncommon. In any given year, about 6% of American workers earn at least the Social Security taxable maximum.

Plus, the highest reputable estimate I've seen found that 8% of people wait until 70 to start collecting benefits.

Here's the point. To get the maximum possible Social Security benefit, you'll need to do something for 35 years that only 6% of people do in any one year. And you'll need to combine that with another action that only 8% of people do. For a married couple to max out Social Security, both spouses must do these things.

So, while a Social Security benefit of more than $124,000 per year is mathematically possible for a retired married couple, it is very rare.

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