How Markets and ETFs Are Bracing for Debt Ceiling Crisis

As negotiations on raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling approach the deadline, financial institutions on Wall Street are gearing up for the potential consequences of a default. Given that U.S. Government bonds serve as a foundation for the global financial system, accurately predicting the extent of the damage that could be caused by default is challenging. However, industry executives anticipate significant volatility across equity, debt and various other markets.

According to an article on Reuters, financial institutions, including banks, brokers and trading platforms, are preparing to address potential disruptions in the Treasury market and bracing for increased volatility in the broader financial landscape.

What Will be the Potential Impact of a Default?

Trading Treasury positions in the secondary market would face significant limitations and impairments. Even a brief breach of the debt limit could result in a sudden surge in interest rates, a sharp decline in equity prices, and potential violations of loan and leverage agreements.

According to a report by the White House, a breach of the U.S. debt ceiling would have severe consequences for the economy. Studies conducted by the CEA and external researchers demonstrate that defaulting on obligations, whether to creditors, contractors, or citizens, would quickly reverse economic progress.

This default would hinder households and businesses, from accessing private-sector loans to alleviate the economic impact. Interest rates, including those on Treasury bonds, mortgages, and credit cards, would skyrocket due to increased risks. The cost of insuring U.S. debt has already risen significantly, reaching an all-time high as concerns over default grow.

As the debt ceiling deadline approaches, further deterioration in market indicators can be anticipated, leading to heightened volatility in equity and corporate bond markets. This, in turn, would impede firms' ability to secure financing and make essential productive investments necessary for sustaining the current economic expansion.

How Likely Is The Default?

Per Reuters, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the importance of the Jun 1 deadline to raise the federal debt limit, noting the low likelihood of generating enough revenues to bridge the gap until Jun 15.

As the Treasury Department warns of potential financial obligations going unfulfilled, there is a risk of a disruptive default and potential increases in interest rates. While the exact date of cash reserves depletion remains uncertain, Yellen expressed skepticism about funds lasting beyond June 15.

The impact of the stalled negotiations on raising the debt ceiling was evident in the market performance on Friday last week, as U.S. stocks closed lower and the dollar weakened. The halt in discussions and initial reports of an impasse in the debt ceiling talks unsettled market participants, especially with the deadline to avoid the default drawing closer.

What Should be Your Move If a Deal Is Reached?

As mentioned in an article on Reuters, according to some investors, if a deal is reached to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, it could prompt money managers to reduce their investments in large technology and growth stocks, which have been considered safe havens this year. Instead, they may shift their focus to other areas of the market.

In recent months, mega-cap stocks like Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Amazon.com AMZN have been appealing due to their strong balance sheets and reliable cash flows, offering a sense of security amid concerns about the debt ceiling and potential banking issues in the United States.

A potential agreement could additionally uplift the stocks of companies operating in sectors that are experiencing positive growth due to the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy, specifically in areas like consumer discretionary.

ETFs in Focus

Despite the imminent threat to markets and the economy, certain stocks and market sectors are well-positioned to capitalize on the current economic dynamics. Additionally, there are other stocks and sectors that are expected to benefit once the crisis is successfully resolved. Below we highlight a few ETFs that stand to benefit from a debt deal.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF )

Financial services stocks appear to be well-positioned to benefit from a potential debt ceiling deal. The increased borrowing that may result from a rising debt limit could lead to higher profits for banks and other financial institutions.

While some investors express concerns about regional banks, the large, established national banks are the ones that are expected to gain the most from increased government borrowing. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund is a dominant ETF in this sector with an asset base of $29.28 billion. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

Charging an annual fee of 0.10%, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund is down 4.21% year to date after a difficult period for the banking sector.

SPDR Gold Shares ( GLD )

A potential U.S. default could potentially favor precious metals such as gold. In the event that the debt ceiling is not raised and the government fails to meet its debt obligations, investors might seek refuge in gold and other precious metals as a means to safeguard their wealth. SPDR Gold Shares is the largest precious metal fund, having gathered an asset base of $60.65 billion.

The fund charges an annual fee of 0.40% and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Being a safe-haven asset, SPDR Gold Shares has gained 7.23% in the past three-months due to the uncertainty in the economy.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU )

Utility stocks are traditionally considered a reliable and safe haven. Even during economic downturns, consumers continue to rely on essential services like electricity, television, and refrigeration. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF stands out as a prominent player in the utilities ETF market. Having amassed an asset base of $16.39 billion, the fund charges an annual fee of 0.10%.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook. The fund has fallen 4.78% over the past year.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF ( RSP )

The stocks within the S&P 500 index are predominantly large-cap companies with significant exposure to foreign economies. These stocks typically perform favorably when the value of the dollar declines. With an asset base of $32.08 billion, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF charges an annual fee of 0.20%. The broader market could outperform large-cap stocks so investing in RSP could prove to be beneficial.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 and has generated gains of 3.11% over the past year.

