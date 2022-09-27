How Margo Mulvihill Is Helping Businesses Develop Digital Strategies to Drive Sales

Margo Mulvihill, CEO of Where Digital Goes, is enabling companies to cut through the noise and ultimately generate sales with powerful strategies.

While in the process of starting her own company, Margo saw firsthand how difficult it could be as a business owner to strategically leverage social media. Whether it is the ever-changing landscape of social media platforms or the regularly-updated algorithms, it’s no secret that social media is moving at a pace faster than individuals can keep up with. Thus, Margo founded Where Digital Goes, a company that provides business owners with useful social media marketing advice. Margo aims to help professionals sift through the social media landscape, while ensuring companies are identifying and targeting their ideal customers.

We asked Margo about the founding story behind Where Digital Goes, if she always knew she’d be an entrepreneur, and why she believes providing value during the early entrepreneurial process can go a long way.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Where Digital Goes?

A: In 2018, I left a technology sales role with a Fortune 500 multinational. I was fulfilled and challenged in that position but I wanted to be fulfilled and challenged for myself. In particular, I wanted to guide my own destiny, which led me to start my own business, Where Digital Goes. I knew this would give me the sustainable work-life balance I craved, with the freedom to work from home and precious time with my family and friends.

It turned out I was wrong! I was more tied to my mobile device than ever before. Social media platforms were constantly demanding a response from me. The leads didn't flow and chasing every lead became the only way for me to stay afloat in a viciously fast-moving online world where everything is happening at once. I decided then that Where Digital Goes would focus on helping customers navigate the complex and frustrating world of effective social media use.

Q: What problem does Where Digital Goes solve?

A: After starting my digital marketing agency, I quickly recognized how much potential there was for businesses to use social media more strategically. I saw how many of them were struggling to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing and advertising with the increasing use of algorithms, pixels, and complex sales funnel scenarios.

Today, I work across a range of sectors helping businesses navigate this fast-changing environment and connecting with customers in a more effective manner. Sometimes, less social does mean more sales!

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: I grew up watching my sister suffer from a long-term, debilitating illness. Seeing how bravely she dealt with her condition led me to develop a strong sense of gratitude for what I have in life. No matter how tough things get, I always remember how lucky I am.

This experience made me more compassionate and empathetic. It instilled in me a desire to help others live their best life. As a leader in a consulting business, I am in the business of helping others improve professionally and, at times, personally. I openly share everything I learn and I do so from a perspective of gratitude.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: Being entrepreneurial is something that comes naturally to me. My first job was a pavement pounding, door-to-door sales gig. Rejection was par for the course. But the feeling of success from each sale, when they did come, was invigorating. Pitching to business owners takes guts and determination.

I loved it. I listened, I questioned, I listened again, and I pitched. I turned the most skeptical of audiences into advocates and got them excited about what I can do to help them grow their business—there is no greater feeling.

Q: How have you grown as a leader since starting Where Digital Goes? What experiences have contributed to this growth?

A: When I started my company, I was very much a solo entrepreneur. I had a vision for my business, but I didn't have the leadership skills to take it to the next level. I was so focused on making things happen that I didn't want to delegate or build a team.

Over the past few years, through trial and error, I've developed my own leadership style. As my company has grown, I've had to learn how to manage people and help them achieve their full potential. Leadership isn’t always about telling people what to do. It’s about working with others, listening to their ideas, and inspiring them to do their best work.

Along the way, I've also had the opportunity to learn from some great leaders. All of these experiences have contributed to my growth as a leader myself, and I'm grateful for all of them.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Make lots of friends and connections. If you're looking to build trust and credibility with potential customers, focus on giving first. Be helpful and give value without expecting anything in return. This value could be helpful advice, a connection, or simply a listening ear. Customers will appreciate your willingness to help. And as a result, they'll be more likely to want to help you in return. So don't dive in with the hard-sell right away. Instead, focus on giving first and selling second. You'll be glad you did.

Q: What’s next for you and Where Digital Goes?

A: There can be a lot of noise with very little clarity across the entire social media landscape.

Our mission, going forward, is to mute the background noise of social media chatter and make less social media activity on the part of business owners, translating into more high-impact sales. It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality.

Margo is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

