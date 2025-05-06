How MARA Holdings Stock Gained 16% Last Month

Shares of MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 16.3% in April 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management specialist benefited from a rising Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price, which made MARA's assets more valuable.

Mara's Bitcoin hoard grows

MARA Holdings had 47,531 Bitcoins on its balance sheet at the end of March. 30 days later, the Bitcoin balance stood at 48,237 digital coins. The dollar-based value of MARA's coins soared from $3.91 billion to $4.55 billion last month, accounting for Bitcoin's higher price and MARA's Bitcoin mining results. That's a 16.1% increase, roughly in line with MARA's stock price gains.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The company wasn't resting on its digital laurels, of course. MARA doubled the electric power service from 50 to 100 megawatts (MW) at its Ohio data center. It also installed 12,000 Bitcoin mining machines in that location and activated 25 MW of power production in Texas and North Dakota.

All told, the active mining capacity (aka "energized hashrate") increased by 5.5% last month. MARA's production capacity nearly doubled in a year.

Handling Bitcoin's halving headaches

In all fairness, MARA isn't the only Bitcoin miner with ambitious capacity-boosting projects. Amid higher calculation difficulty and a rising tide of rival mining operations, MARA's higher hashrate actually produced slightly fewer Bitcoins in April 2025 than in the year-ago period.

The company must paddle much harder just to stay afloat. That's one predictable and desired effect of Bitcoin's predetermined halving schedule, which cuts the mining rewards in half every four years. The fourth of these halvings took place in April 2024, immediately dropping MARA's coin production by half for the next month.

As one of the largest Bitcoin holders and the leading name in Bitcoin mining operations, MARA should gain market share as smaller operations are forced to close shop.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mara right now?

Before you buy stock in Mara, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mara wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin and has the following options: long June 2025 $19 calls on Mara and short June 2025 $19 puts on Mara. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.