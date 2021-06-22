How Many WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WEC Energy Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ulice Payne, for US$231k worth of shares, at about US$96.43 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$90.67. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Ulice Payne.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.60k shares worth US$138k. But insiders sold 2.40k shares worth US$231k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WEC Insider Trading Volume June 22nd 2021

Insiders at WEC Energy Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at WEC Energy Group. In total, Independent Director Ulice Payne sold US$231k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note insiders bought US$57k worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does WEC Energy Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. WEC Energy Group insiders own about US$48m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At WEC Energy Group Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at WEC Energy Group, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, WEC Energy Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for WEC Energy Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

