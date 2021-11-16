How Many Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$174m, Vickers Vantage I is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Vickers Vantage I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vickers Vantage I?

NasdaqCM:VCKA Ownership Breakdown November 16th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Vickers Vantage I already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vickers Vantage I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:VCKA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 5.2% of Vickers Vantage I shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Vickers Venture Partners with 17% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.4% and 7.3% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Vickers Vantage I

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I. It seems the board members have no more than US$755k worth of shares in the US$174m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Vickers Vantage I. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 17%, private equity firms could influence the Vickers Vantage I board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vickers Vantage I better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Vickers Vantage I you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

