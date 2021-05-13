How Many Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Velodyne Lidar

The President, Anand Gopalan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.4m worth of shares at a price of US$12.85 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$10.48. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Velodyne Lidar insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VLDR Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

I will like Velodyne Lidar better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Velodyne Lidar Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Velodyne Lidar shares over the last three months. We note insiders cashed in US$14m worth of shares. Meanwhile Chief Commercial Officer Sinclair Vass bought US$2.3k worth , as we said above . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Does Velodyne Lidar Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Velodyne Lidar insiders own about US$888m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Velodyne Lidar Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Velodyne Lidar stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Velodyne Lidar.

But note: Velodyne Lidar may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.