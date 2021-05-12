How Many TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

TriState Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by VP & Director Brian Fetterolf was not their only acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$76k worth of shares at a price of US$13.59 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$22.67), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While TriState Capital Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TSC Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

TriState Capital Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

TriState Capital Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at TriState Capital Holdings. VP & Director Brian Fetterolf shelled out US$28k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.9% of TriState Capital Holdings shares, worth about US$60m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TriState Capital Holdings Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in TriState Capital Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TriState Capital Holdings. While conducting our analysis, we found that TriState Capital Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

