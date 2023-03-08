How Many Times Did the Economy Fall?

Yesterday was a fun congressional hearing - if you held puts.

"How many times did the economy fail to fall into a recession after raising the unemployment rate by 1%, as you want to?" asked Senator Warren (edited for clarity).

“I think the number is zero.” replied Chairman Powell. To his credit, he did not try to run circles around the question and gave a straightforward answer.

The rest is history, as the market took a nose-dive and closed -1.53% down.

We highlight two takeaways from this.

First, it’s a range-bound market. We’ve been saying this over and over. Own equities when S&P 500 has a P/E above 17x at your own risk.

Second, the risk of a recession is still here. Powell can hike the front-end but the back end seems anchored and 10y US Treasuries are looking more and more attractive.

What stocks are doing well today?

This section is powered by Open AI connected to TOGGLE AI

Thanks for all your feedback! This section is paused for a week as we take in all your ideas and come back with a new and enhanced version!

TOGGLE Leading Indicators: So it was a dead cat bounce…

And now we’re in limbo. Indicators are all neutral, so let’s watch where the market goes.

One would be tempted to buy straddles, but our VIX Valuation indicator is showing vols are expensive.

TLI: flashed red again last week, and is now turning towards positive

Rangefinder Index: flirted with the bullish threshold but reverted

Peak Probability Indicator: flirting with an anti-peak (i.e. a trough)

Trough Probability Indicator: There comes the first bullish signal

Candle Breadth: shied away from the border of a bullish signal

Market Phase Shift Indicator: still not active, this is a longer-term indicator

Learn more about the Leading Indicators in the Learn Center!

Upcoming Earnings: Oracle (ORCL) releases tomorrow

Click here to test what to expect when ORCL releases earnings tomorrow.

Discover how other companies could react post earnings with the help of TOGGLE's WhatIF Earnings tool.

Asset Spotlight: Time for Value to shine?

TOGGLE analyzed 17 similar occasions in the past where entry point indicators for Dollar Tree dropped and historically this led to a median increase in the stock price over the following 3M. Check it out!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.