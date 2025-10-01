How Many Times Could You Fully Charge a Tesla for the Price of One Tesla Share?

Owning Tesla (TSLA) stock can be something of a roller-coaster ride. In 2025 alone, the stock value has hit high highs and low lows. As of Oct. 1, 2025, the stock is up 17.25% year to date, despite significant drops earlier in the year.

So how much is one share of Tesla worth? Here’s a look at how many times you could charge a few Tesla models for the price of one share.

Tesla’s 2025 in the Market: A Year of Highs and Lows

A great deal of Tesla’s market volatility can be tied to the somewhat mercurial nature of its CEO, billionaire Elon Musk. Throughout the American presidential campaign season of 2024, Musk stumped for then-nominee Donald Trump.

Following President Trump’s inauguration in 2025, Musk briefly joined Trump’s administration as head of the controversial Department of Governmental Efficiency. He then left the department and had a dramatic flameout and social media war-of-words with the president. During that time, the market reacted, with Tesla sales and stock dropping dramatically.

Now that Musk has stepped away from the American political sphere, Tesla’s stock value has begun to stabilize. As of the close on Sept. 30, 2025, the price of a share of Tesla stock is $444.72.

How Many Times Could You Charge a Tesla for a Single Tesla Share?

Given that Tesla’s stock can be more than a little unpredictable, if you’re a Tesla owner who’d rather invest your cash back into your car rather than the company’s stock, you can always put that $444.72 toward charging your electric vehicle (EV) rather than betting on Musk and his company’s value.

According to EnergySage, here’s how much it costs to fully charge the major Tesla models at home.

Model 3: Approximately $10.95

Approximately $10.95 Model Y: Approximately $14.39

Approximately $14.39 Model S: Approximately $17.83

Approximately $17.83 Model X: Approximately $17.99

Utilizing those numbers, here’s how many times you could fully charge each Tesla model with the cost of $444.72 per share.

Model 3: 40 full charges

40 full charges Model Y: 30 full charges

30 full charges Model S: 24 full charges

24 full charges Model X: 24 full charges

With the above in mind, you might feel comfortable keeping your $444.72 quite literally and figuratively inside your Tesla rather than on the market. However, if you can handle some volatility, investing in the stock could be another option.

