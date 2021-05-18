How Many The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

ExOne Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, John Irvin, sold US$271k worth of shares at a price of US$10.87 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$19.36. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 9.6% of John Irvin's stake. John Irvin was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

John Irvin sold a total of 57.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$11.29. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:XONE Insider Trading Volume May 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ExOne insiders own about US$95m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ExOne Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no ExOne insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of ExOne insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ExOne you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

