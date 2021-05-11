How Many Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Telephone and Data Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Technology, Joseph Hanley, for US$317k worth of shares, at about US$22.87 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$25.50. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 50% of Joseph Hanley's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Telephone and Data Systems than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TDS Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Telephone and Data Systems Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Telephone and Data Systems recently. In that time, Senior Vice President of Technology Joseph Hanley dumped US$317k worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Gary Sugarman spent US$5.4k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does Telephone and Data Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Telephone and Data Systems insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$354m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Telephone and Data Systems Insiders?

The stark truth for Telephone and Data Systems is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Telephone and Data Systems makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Telephone and Data Systems you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

But note: Telephone and Data Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.