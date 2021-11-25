How Many T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

T. Rowe Price Group is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$47b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about T. Rowe Price Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About T. Rowe Price Group?

NasdaqGS:TROW Ownership Breakdown November 25th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in T. Rowe Price Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of T. Rowe Price Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:TROW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. T. Rowe Price Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.8% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.3% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 5.3% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of T. Rowe Price Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$509m. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand T. Rowe Price Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for T. Rowe Price Group that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

