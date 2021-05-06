How Many Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Stepan Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Gregory Lawton was the biggest sale of Stepan shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$136, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.5%of Gregory Lawton's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 931.12 shares for US$110k. On the other hand they divested 6.36k shares, for US$756k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Stepan shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SCL Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Stepan Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Stepan recently. In total, insiders sold US$477k worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, insiders spent US$84k on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does Stepan Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Stepan insiders own 4.9% of the company, worth about US$150m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stepan Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Stepan stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Stepan makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Stepan. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Stepan you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



