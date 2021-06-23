How Many Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Skyline Champion

The President, Mark Yost, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$46.17 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$52.81). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Mark Yost's holding.

Insiders in Skyline Champion didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SKY Insider Trading Volume June 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.4% of Skyline Champion shares, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Skyline Champion Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Skyline Champion insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Skyline Champion insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Skyline Champion, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

