How Many SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SITE Centers

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Alexander Otto, for US$123m worth of shares, at about US$14.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$14.69, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Alexander Otto's holding. Alexander Otto was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Alexander Otto ditched 10.97m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$13.52. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SITC Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Insiders at SITE Centers Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of SITE Centers shares. In total, Independent Director Alexander Otto sold US$123m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that SITE Centers insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$460m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The SITE Centers Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought SITE Centers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SITE Centers. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for SITE Centers and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

