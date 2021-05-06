How Many Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$2.1b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida?

NasdaqGS:SBCF Ownership Breakdown May 6th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:SBCF Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 14%. With 9.4% and 6.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$39m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 13% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

