How Many ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ResMed

The Lead Independent Director, Ronald Taylor, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$801k worth of shares at a price of US$200 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$236. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 19% of Ronald Taylor's stake. Ronald Taylor was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RMD Insider Trading Volume June 16th 2021

Does ResMed Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ResMed insiders own about US$559m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ResMed Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ResMed shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of ResMed, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for ResMed.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

