How Many PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

PMV Consumer Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$219m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PMV Consumer Acquisition. NYSE:PMVC Ownership Breakdown August 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PMV Consumer Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of PMV Consumer Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:PMVC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. PMV Consumer Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Pmv Consumer Delaware Management Partners LLC, with ownership of 20%. Dryden Capital, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 4.7% of common stock, and Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. holds about 4.6% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of PMV Consumer Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand PMV Consumer Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - PMV Consumer Acquisition has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

