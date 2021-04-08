How Many Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mission Produce

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Bruce Taylor, sold US$6.4m worth of shares at a price of US$12.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$19.82, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.0% of Bruce Taylor's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 78.70k shares worth US$1.0m. But they sold 1.27m shares for US$15m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Mission Produce than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Mission Produce Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Mission Produce insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, President Stephen Barnard bought US$197k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mission Produce insiders own about US$649m worth of shares (which is 46% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Mission Produce Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Mission Produce insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Mission Produce you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.



