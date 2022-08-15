How Many Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Mammoth Energy Services is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$188m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Mammoth Energy Services.

NasdaqGS:TUSK Ownership Breakdown August 15th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mammoth Energy Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Mammoth Energy Services does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Mammoth Energy Services' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:TUSK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 54% of Mammoth Energy Services. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Wexford Capital LP, with ownership of 48%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.0% and 7.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Arty Straehla, the CEO has 2.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Mammoth Energy Services

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$7.7m worth of stock in the US$188m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Mammoth Energy Services. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 9.0% of the Mammoth Energy Services shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mammoth Energy Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Mammoth Energy Services has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

