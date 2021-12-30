How Many Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$779m, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima?

NYSE:LOMA Ownership Breakdown December 30th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:LOMA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima. Participações Morro Vermelho S.A. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.1% and 4.9% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 51%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

