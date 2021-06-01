How Many Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Jabil Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Vice Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director, Thomas Sansone, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$54.25 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$56.45). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.5% of Thomas Sansone's holding. Thomas Sansone was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Thomas Sansone ditched 50.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$52.80. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:JBL Insider Trading Volume June 1st 2021

Jabil Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Jabil. Specifically, Independent Vice Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director Thomas Sansone ditched US$2.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Jabil insiders own 7.9% of the company, currently worth about US$666m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jabil Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Jabil makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Jabil. While conducting our analysis, we found that Jabil has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

