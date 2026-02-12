How Many iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Shares You Need to Own the Equivalent of 1 Bitcoin

Key Points

IBIT became the world’s largest Bitcoin ETF over the past two years.

Buying just over 1,700 shares will give you exposure to a single Bitcoin.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust ›

In January 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally approved the first batch of spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike the earlier Bitcoin ETFs, which mainly tracked Bitcoin futures, these ETFs were directly backed by Bitcoin reserves and pegged to the cryptocurrency's market price. Retail and institutional investors could easily buy those ETFs to gain exposure to Bitcoin without using crypto wallets.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT), which holds $52.6 billion in assets, is now the top spot Bitcoin ETF. But how many of its shares would be equivalent to a single Bitcoin?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A single Bitcoin is worth more than 1,700 shares of IBIT

Each share of IBIT represents a claim on approximately 0.000568 Bitcoin held in the fund's custody. That ratio isn't fixed; it fluctuates daily based on the fund's holdings and deducted fees. It currently charges an expense ratio of 0.25%, which is comparable to most of its peers.

So to buy a stake in a single Bitcoin in IBIT's custody, you'd need to buy 1,761 shares for just over $65,000. That's roughly the same price as a single Bitcoin on a crypto exchange, so there's not much of a difference between investing in IBIT or directly buying the token.

Should you buy stock in iShares Bitcoin Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Bitcoin Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Bitcoin Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.