How Many Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Iron Mountain Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Steven Brooks, for US$263k worth of shares, at about US$36.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$39.49. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.8% of Steven Brooks's holding.

In the last year Iron Mountain insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IRM Insider Trading Volume April 22nd 2021

Iron Mountain Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Iron Mountain shares. In total, insider Steven Brooks sold US$328k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Iron Mountain Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Iron Mountain insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$122m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Iron Mountain Insiders?

An insider sold Iron Mountain shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Iron Mountain is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Iron Mountain has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

