How Many HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HV Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Vice-Chairman Robert Marino bought US$174k worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$19.14. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the HV Bancorp insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

HV Bancorp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$15.66. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:HVBC Insider Trading Volume April 21st 2021

HV Bancorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that HV Bancorp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, five insiders shelled out US$283k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does HV Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that HV Bancorp insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$6.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HV Bancorp Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of HV Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for HV Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

