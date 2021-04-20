How Many Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Howard Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Robert Smith for US$51k worth of shares, at about US$10.31 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$15.91. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$152k for 14.67k shares. On the other hand they divested 384.00 shares, for US$4.5k. In total, Howard Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:HBMD Insider Trading Volume April 20th 2021

Are Howard Bancorp Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some Howard Bancorp insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Donna Staton bought US$9.8k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Howard Bancorp insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 5.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Howard Bancorp Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Howard Bancorp and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Howard Bancorp. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Howard Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

